Vatican child abuse investigator released from hospital in Chile

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A Vatican investigator sent to Chile by Pope Francis to interview sex abuse victims was released from a hospital in Santiago on Friday after undergoing emergency gallbladder surgery, and may conduct more interviews, a spokesman said.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who is looking into accusations that a bishop in Chile covered up sexual abuse, has recovered well and will remain in the country to rest, Episcopal Conference spokesman Jaime Coiro said.

Scicluna's assistant, Jordi Bertomeu, was enlisted to replace him in scheduled interviews with sex abuse victims through Friday.

Scicluna is in Chile to investigate accusations that Bishop Juan Barros hid information about the sexual abuse of minors by his mentor, Father Fernando Karadima. Barros has said he was unaware of any wrongdoing by Karadima.





(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Cassandra Garrison, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)