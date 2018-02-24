BMW to recall 11,700 cars after installing wrong engine software

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car maker BMW <BMWG.DE> said on Friday it would recall 11,700 cars to fix their engine management software after it discovered that the wrong software had been installed on its luxury 5- and 7-Series models.
"The BMW Group found in internal tests that correctly developed software had been installed in error on unsuitable models," the company said in a statement. "Upon this, the BMW Group immediately informed the responsible authorities."
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Douglas Busvine, editing by David Evans)