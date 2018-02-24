News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
"Who's going to stop ya?': Social media star slammed for driving while filming
'Who's going to stop ya?': Social media star slammed for driving while filming

BMW to recall 11,700 cars after installing wrong engine software

Reuters
Reuters /

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car maker BMW <BMWG.DE> said on Friday it would recall 11,700 cars to fix their engine management software after it discovered that the wrong software had been installed on its luxury 5- and 7-Series models.

BMW to recall 11,700 cars after installing wrong engine software

BMW to recall 11,700 cars after installing wrong engine software

"The BMW Group found in internal tests that correctly developed software had been installed in error on unsuitable models," the company said in a statement. "Upon this, the BMW Group immediately informed the responsible authorities."



(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Douglas Busvine, editing by David Evans)

Back To Top
feedback