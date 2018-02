WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering a hike in the gasoline tax, but no decision has been made, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday.

Trump administration considering rise in gas tax: Mnuchin

"We haven't had an increase in the gas tax in a long time. It's one of the things that we're looking at," Mnuchin said in response to a question about a possible 25 cent hike in the tax. He added officials "haven't made any decision."

