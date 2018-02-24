Brive-la-Gaillarde (France) (AFP) - South African fly-half Morne Steyn will leave Stade Francais to join Brive at the end of this season, according to a source at his new club.

Morne Steyn moving to Brive in Top 14

Attracted by Brive's promise to build a team around him, Steyn agreed to a two-year deal earlier this week.

Steyn, 33, joined Paris-based Stade Français in 2013 and won the French championship in 2015. Before moving to France, he won three Super 14 titles with the Pretoria-based Bulls.

He has played 66 times for South Africa, winning one Tri Nations title.