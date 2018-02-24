Abu Dhabi (AFP) - Germany's Phil Bauhaus of Team Sunweb led a German 1-2-3 when he sprinted to victory in the third stage of the Tour of Abu Dhabi on Friday as Italy's Elia Viviani kept the overall lead.

Bauhaus leads German 1-2-3 in Abu Dhabi

Bauhaus edged out compatriots Marcel Kittel, of Team Katusha-Alpecin, and Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe.

Viviani, of Quick Step, finished fourth and held onto his overall lead.

Results:

1: Phil Bauhaus (GER/SUN) 3hr 02min 55sec, 2: Marcel Kittel (GER/TKA) same time, 3: Pascal Ackermann (GER/BOH) s.t., 4: Elia Viviani (ITA/QSF) s.t., 5: Caleb Ewan (AUS/MTS) s.t.

Overall standings:

1: Elia Viviani (ITA/QST) 11hr 06min 36sec, 2: Alexander Kristoff (NOR/UAD) at 3sec, 3: Phil Bauhaus (GER/SUN) at 3sec, 4: Pascal Ackermann (GER/BOH) 5sec, 5: Danny Van Poppel (NED/TLJ) 7sec