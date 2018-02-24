News

Netanyahu will respond if, when an U.S. Embassy announcement made: source

Reuters
Reuters /

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in contact with the U.S. Administration and will respond if and when an American announcement is made on the planned U.S. Embassy move to Jerusalem, an Israeli government source said on Friday.

A U.S. official told Reuters that the United States was expected to open its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem in May. President Donald Trump announced last year that the U.S. recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, setting in motion the move of the embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

