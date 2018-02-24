Rebels revel in record Super Rugby win

Melbourne coach Dave Wessels joked about needing a beer to settle his nerves before their Super Rugby clash with Queensland.

Rebels happy with record Super Rugby win

But celebratory champagne was more fitting after the Rebels opened their season with a seven-try 45-19 win - already equalling their 2017 record when they only managed one victory for the entire season.

"That's the most points the Rebels have ever scored so for us to be able to do that with a group whose only come together in a very short space of time is pretty special," Wessels said.

The coach joined Melbourne from the axed Western Force franchise, as did a dozen players, with six in the starting line-up at AAMI Park.

Wessels said the way the players came together and played for each other was what impressed him the most.

"They looked like a team and that more than the score, more than anything else is the thing that stands out for me and I think it's a fantastic achievement for everyone involved," he said.

"The biggest achievement is that we played for each other and we played as a team.

While there was plenty for Melbourne fans to finally cheer about, Wessels acknowledged they had plenty to work on.

The Reds made their jobs easier with skipper Scott Higginbotham sent off and Lukhan Tui yellow-carded. The Rebels scored three times against their 13-man defence.

Melbourne's handling was scrappy early on but Wessels said he expected that given the raft of changes.

"The really pleasing thing is that we didn't let things like that rattle us and we composed ourselves and those are the marks of a championship team," he said.

"But we're under no illusions, we need to get better from here."

Winger Sefa Naivalu, who scored twice, left the field with concussion but the Rebels were hopeful he would be fit for their next clash against the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

Fellow Wallabies flyer Marika Koroibete remains in doubt with a knee injury.