U.N. Security Council delays vote on Syria truce resolution

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council delayed a vote on Friday on a resolution demanding a 30-day truce in Syria to allow aid deliveries and medical evacuations, said Kuwait's U.N. mission, council president for February.

The vote has been postponed for at least an hour to 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT) amid a flurry of last-minute negotiations on the text drafted by Sweden and Kuwait. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier on Friday Moscow wanted guarantees that rebel fighters will not shoot at Damascus residential areas.

A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France. Russia has cast 11 vetoes on possible Security Council action on Syria since its civil war began in 2011.



