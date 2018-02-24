Israeli minister congratulates Trump on embassy move: Tweet

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Intelligence Minister Israel Katz on Friday congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump for announcing that the U.S. embassy would move to Jerusalem for Israel's 70th anniversary.

"There is no greater gift than that! The most just and correct move. Thanks friend!" Katz said in a Twitter posting.

A U.S. official who confirmed the embassy move from Tel Aviv said it would take place in May.

Israel will this year celebrate the anniversary on April 19/20. Israel declared its independence in 1948 and the new state was recognized by then-U.S. President Harry Truman on May 14.



