WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States targeted North Korea in a new wave of sanctions on Friday directed at one person, 27 companies and 28 vessels, according to a statement on the U.S. Treasury Department's website.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the new measures, which are designed to disrupt North Korean shipping and trading companies and vessels and to further isolate Pyongyang.



(Reporting by Doina ChiacuEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)