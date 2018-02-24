News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
"Who's going to stop ya?': Social media star slammed for driving while filming
'Who's going to stop ya?': Social media star slammed for driving while filming

GE signs $1 billion deal with Ukraine to supply freight locomotives

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - General Electric Co's <GE.N> transportation unit said on Friday it signed a $1 billion deal to supply 30 freight locomotives to Ukrainian Railways.

Under the agreement, the unit will also supply additional locomotive kits over 10 years, rehabilitate locomotives in the railway's legacy fleet and provide long-term maintenance services.

Production is expected to begin in the United States in early 2018, with the first deliveries slated for this fall, the company said.



(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Back To Top
feedback