Turnbull ready to move on from Joyce

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he is looking forward to working with the new leader of the National Party after the resignation of Barnaby Joyce.

Speaking to reporters in Washington DC on Friday (early Saturday AEDT) just hours before meeting President Donald Trump at the White House, Mr Turnbull thanked Mr Barnaby for his service as deputy prime minister.

"He has personal issues that he has to address, as he said," Mr Turnbull said outside Blair House in Washington DC.

Mr Joyce announced on Friday he will resign as Australia's deputy prime minister and leader of the Nationals following intense media scrutiny over his relationship with a former staffer, with whom he is expecting a baby in April.

"I look forward now obviously to working with the new leader of the National Party who will be elected on Monday," Mr Turnbull said.