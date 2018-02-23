Germany says Turkey releases another German citizen from prison

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany said on Friday another of its citizens has been released from jail in Turkey, a week after German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel was freed from detention in a move that helped to ease tensions between the two NATO allies.

Berlin has been pressing Ankara to release German citizens jailed during a Turkish crackdown on alleged supporters of a failed 2016 military coup. Germany and other Western nations have said the clampdown is excessive and led to the jailing of many innocent people, a charge Turkey rejects.

"I am pleased that there has been another release. A person about whom we have not released details has been released, though with a ban on leaving the country," a Foreign Ministry spokesman told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

The spokesman declined to give any details about where the person had been imprisoned, how long they had been in jail, or their gender. Four Germans remain in prison in Turkey on political grounds, he said.

Yucel was detained a year ago on suspicion of spreading propaganda in support of a terrorist organization and inciting violence. He denies the accusations. Last Friday he was freed pending trial and allowed to return to Germany.

Last month Turkey urged Germany, its biggest trading partner, to mend fences and they have since resumed bilateral government consultations suspended after Yucel's arrest.



