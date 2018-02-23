Gangneung (South Korea) (AFP) - Dutchman Kjed Nuis picked up his second gold medal and the seventh for the Netherlands in speed skating on Friday with victory in the men's 1,000m at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Dutch double as speed skater Nuis wins second gold

Double world champion Nuis, 28, who won the men's 1500m on Tuesday, struck again ahead of second-placed Norwegian Havard Lorentzen. Kim Tae-yun of South Korea was third.

Lorentzen, 25, won the 500m gold medal on Monday.

Nuis, who was left out of the Dutch squad for the Sochi Winter Olympics four years ago, won gold in the 1,000m and 1,500m at the 2017 World Single Distance Championships in Gangneung.