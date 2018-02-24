Trump urges Mexico to block illegal immigrants from El Salvador

News

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called on Mexico to do more to prevent violent illegal immigrants from El Salvador from entering the United States, again pushing his long-proposed border wall but stopping short of saying Mexico would fund it.

Trump, in a post on Twitter, said U.S. law enforcement was removing gang members from El Salvador but that they continued to return, adding: "El Salvador just takes our money, and Mexico must help MORE with this problem. We need The Wall!"

(Writing by Susan Heavey; editing by John Stonestreet)

