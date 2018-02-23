Nuis wins skating 1000m, Dutch march on

The Netherlands' Kjeld Nuis has won the men's 1000-metre speed skating in PyeongChang, adding to Tuesday's 1500m gold, to become only the third man to take out both events at a Winter Olympic Games.

Nuis clocked one minute 7.95 seconds on Friday to seal victory by just four-hundredths of a second from Norway's Havard Lorentzen, notching a seventh speed-skating gold at the Games for the dominant Dutch.

South Korea's Kim Tae Yun, who took bronze, had previously sent the home crowd into raptures as he briefly led.

With the victory, Nuis joins America's Eric Heiden and Canada's Gaetan Boucher, winners of both 1000m and 1500m gold in 1980 and 1984 respectively.