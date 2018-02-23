Goggia tries to convince Vonn to continue

Olympic women's downhill champion Sofia Goggia has texted American star Lindsey Vonn in an effort to try to get her to compete in the next Games.

Vonn, who finished third behind Goggia and Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel in her pet event on Wednesday, has said a number of times in PyeongChang this would likely be her last Olympics.

"She wrote me, last night, she wanted to talk with me," Vonn said.

"She was trying to convince me to keep going until 2022.

"It means a lot to me that she enjoys racing with me as much as I enjoy racing with her. I respect her very much, especially because of all of the injuries she has had as well.

"I told her, if I can, if I physically can continue for four years then I probably would, as long as I considered myself still a competitor.

"But, four years is a really long time, I told her that and she said she's going to keep trying to convince me but we'll see."

Despite a stunning World Cup record including 81 career wins, Vonn has won only one Olympic gold, in the 2010 downhill in Vancouver.

She has managed just a lone bronze medal in South Korea, failing to finish on Thursday in the women's combined event, despite sitting in the lead going into the second half of the race.

Meanwhile, teammate Mikaela Shiffrin has shone bright in PyeongChang, gaining gold and silver in the giant slalom and combined respectively while just missing the podium in the slalom.

"I don't necessarily feel like I'm taking over something for the sport," Shiffrin told journalists on Friday, when asked about Vonn's Olympic career coming to a close.

"I don't think that Lindsey sees herself as being done yet, or passing the baton and I don't see myself as taking the baton."

Whatever happens next, Vonn confirmed on Friday that she would take a break after the Games before returning for the World Cup finals in Sweden in March, in her quest to match Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86 World Cup wins.