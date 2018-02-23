Norway proud, humble amid Games gold rush

Norway's stunning medal haul has been the talk of the Olympics and, with 13 golds and three days of competition left, they could beat the record of 14 by one country at a Winter Games.

Surpassing that mark, set by Canada in 2010, might be cause for celebration on the streets of Oslo, but the Norwegian delegation in PyeongChang is staying humble.

"I was not expecting this level. I'm positively surprised by this fantastic group that I'm leading," Norway's chef de mission Tore Oevreboe told Reuters.

"The main thing is that we are very happy. And we are proud but we're not bragging. That is very important because this is how we do it in Norway."

Oevreboe has watched stunning performances by his athletes across the disciplines, with the added bonus of cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen becoming the most-successful Winter Olympian by claiming a record 14th medal.

For the Norwegians, who have also plundered 12 silver and 10 bronze medals, fun and friendship come first.

"The medal count is one thing, but that's secondary. The most important thing is that we have had fun all the time and we are friends and we are still friends," said Oevreboe, a former Olympic rower.

Asked about the secrets of Norway's success, Oevreboe pointed to one of the Nordic country's more-obvious advantages.

"Snow - and in our system, if you ask people that are 25 years old, 93 per cent of them have been into sports; they have been members of a club to do sports," he said.

"That means that nearly everybody in Norway is into sports and they are trying out if they think this is fun or not, so that's a huge advantage."

From veterans like Bjoergen and Alpine skier Axel Lund Svindal to prodigious young talents, cross-country skier Johannes Klaebo and biathlete Johannes Thingnes Boe, the Norwegians have delivered in PyeongChang.