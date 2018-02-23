Trapeze Artist ready to take on Kementari

Gerald Ryan has lost Deploy for the autumn but the trainer still has plenty of ammunition among the stable's younger brigade headed by Trapeze Artist.

Five-year-old Deploy set records in the spring for 1200m at Randwick and 1300m at Rosehill but disappointed in his return when last in Southern Cross Stakes.

After inconclusive tests earlier this week, Ryan sent Deploy to the Randwick Equine Centre for scintigraphy which revealed bone bruising in his off hind leg and bone chips in both front fetlocks which will need surgery.

Trapeze Artist began his campaign with victory in the Expressway Stakes and fronts up three weeks later to take on his own age group in the Group Two Hobartville Stakes (1400m) at Rosehill on Saturday.

The colt upstaged stablemate Menari in the Group One Golden Rose in September with the latter to run in a barrier trial on Monday after undergoing a throat operation.

Kementari is the Hobartville favourite ahead of Trapeze Artist and Ryan agrees the Godolphin colt will be hard to beat but has faith in Trapeze Artist.

"He's done well since the Expressway but the Hobartville is a very strong field. It's worthy of a Group One race," Ryan said.

"It's a bit hard to get a line on him because he's not a flash track worker but he has worked well for him.

"He's pretty laid back but I can't fault him."

The trainer finds it easier to get a line on Girl Sunday ahead of her return in the Group Two Millie Fox Stakes (1300m).

"She looks terrific. I'm really happy with her," he said.

"She's got dapples alll over her."

The mare has had three barrier trials to get ready for her return, the latest a four-length win in a 900m-heat at Rosehill on February 5.

Ryan has sent three-year-old sprinter Albumin to Melbourne to run in the Zeditave Stakes at Caulfield rather than the Spark Of Life at Rosehill in which he drew the outside barrier.

"It's too hard to win over 1100 metres from out wide so he will go round in the Group Three race," he said.