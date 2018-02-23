Bayliss qualifies third in Aust Superbikes

Comeback star Troy Bayliss has made an impressive competitive return to Phillip Island, qualifying third for the opening round of the Australian superbike championship.

Comeback star Troy Bayliss has made an impressive competitive Superbikes return to Phillip Island.

The 48-year-old clocked a fastest lap of one minute 45.093 seconds on a damp Friday aboard his Ducati.

"I think that was my first ride in the rain in 10 years," Bayliss quipped.

"It took a while to get a feel for the bike in the conditions but I eventually got comfortable.

"If you concentrate it's actually physically easier on the body in the wet conditions."

While claiming three world superbike titles in a decorated career, Bayliss never won the Australian crown.

However he says he's "in a great spot for tomorrow's race and Sunday".

Defending champion Josh Waters will start from pole after clocking 1:43.676 aboard a Suzuki.

Yamaha pilot Wayne Maxwell was second quickest. Daniel Falzon (Yamaha), Troy Herfoss (Honda) and Michael Blair (Yamaha) took the next three spots.

But former Australian champions Mike Jones (Kawasaki) and Bryan Staring (Kawasaki) have the job ahead of them after qualifying only 12th and 13th fastest.

A maximum grid of 40 riders will line up on Saturday afternoon in race one, followed by two more hitouts on Sunday.

Australian superbikes is the premier national support class backing the world superbike riders, who also launch their 2018 season this weekend at Phillip Island.