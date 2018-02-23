Ange's itch scratched as J-League starts

Ange Postecoglou is in his happy place as he prepares to dive head-first into his debut season in Japan.

Three months after his still-mysterious resignation, the former Socceroos' boss is about to get what he wanted: an intense reintroduction to the grind of day-to-day coaching.

Postecoglou's Yokohama F Marinos will open their J-League campaign on Sunday away to Cerezo Osaka.

It begins a packed run of 21 league and cup fixtures over the next three months before the competition takes a mid-season break for the World Cup.

For someone who drew tired of the long gaps between internationals, that schedule is manna from heaven.

"That's why I'm here - that's what I love," Postecoglou told The Asian Game podcast.

The 52-year-old's ultimate ambition is to be at the helm of a top-level club in Europe.

But Japan is seen as a perfect stepping stone for coaches and a successful few seasons at Yokohama - which is 20 per cent owned by the powerful City Football Group - would boost his profile dramatically.

There are high hopes Postecoglou can deliver the club their first title since 2004, after a fifth-placed finish last season, but it might take a little time before they fully adjust to his trademark style.

"I've obviously got my own beliefs and philosophy about the way the game should be played and how I want my teams to play and it's a little bit of a departure from the way the team was set up last year," he said.

"Even the way we train is a little bit different to what they're used to in terms of the intensity and tempo we want to play our football.

"That's the unique challenge and not speaking the language is another layer, too, but I've been really pleased with the response so far."

The last Australian to coach in Japan didn't fare so well - Graham Arnold lasted just a few months at Vegalta Sendai before he was sacked without a win in eight games.

Postecoglou has two compatriots on his coaching staff - former Joeys mentor Peter Cklamovski and ex-Adelaide United high performance guru Greg King.

Socceroos defender Milos Degenek is also in his squad while his personal translator is Naoki Imaya, a former NSL and A-League player who moved to Australia from Japan when he was 10.

"I guess it's everything I expected it to be - some new and unique challenges for me," Postecoglou said.