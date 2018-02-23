Canada goes one-two in Oly freestyle

Kelsey Serwa has pulled away from compatriot Brittany Phelan to claim ski cross gold at the PyeongChang Games, with Canada securing a one-two finish.

Switzerland's Fanny Smith edged Swede Sandra Naesland in a bustling battle for bronze.

Serwa's comfortable victory enabled Canada to continue their domination of the event, the country having now won all three ladies ski cross golds since it was added to the Olympic program at Vancouver in 2010.

The 28-year-old improved on her silver medal from Sochi four years ago but it was a bittersweet event for the Canadians after reigning champion Marielle Thompson crashed out in the first heat, catching the ski of Sweden's Lisa Andersson.

There was also a worrying crash for the fourth Canadian, India Sherret, who lost control entering a jump in her heat before flying over the top and into a hard bank of snow.

The extent of her injuries remains unclear, although the Canadian team confirmed Sherret was in a stable condition and being assessed at a hospital.

With two Canadians in the final, it promised to be yet another fruitful return for the team and so it proved as Smith and Naesland become embroiled in an early barging match, leaving their two rivals a chance to pull away.

"It was just great. It was just perfect," an ecstatic Serwa told reporters after crossing the line ahead of her best friend.

"There are no secrets between us because we want each other to succeed and it worked."

A silver medal is Phelan's reward for switching from Alpine skiing after competing at Sochi and she praised Serwa for teaching her the intricacies of ski cross.

"She is my best friend and is someone who has taught me everything about this sport when I switched from Alpine," the former slalom skier said.

"I love Alpine and I definitely miss it but I was made to be a ski cross racer and I proved that today."