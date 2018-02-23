The business week in numbers

Domain declares a decent dividend despite a profit fall, A2 Milk doubles its first-half profit and Nine Entertainment grows its advertising revenue for the first time in two and a half years: here are a few of the numbers that grabbed attention - or should have - in the business world this week.

MONDAY:

4 cents - The dividend Domain Group declared in its first corporate result as a standalone company, despite an 8.1 per cent drop in first-half profit. Underlying profit fell on a pro-forma basis to $24.7 million, dragged down by costs related to the company's spin-off from Fairfax Media.

TUESDAY:

37% - The drop in BHP Billiton's first-half profit to $US2.02 billion ($A2.55 billion) after accounting for one-off losses of $US2 billion related to a cut to corporate tax rates in the US. Excluding the significant items, underlying profit in the six months rose 25 per cent to $US 4.05 billion, but missed analyst expectations for a profit of around $US4.3 billion.

WEDNESDAY:

$91.8m - The amount A2 Milk made in its first-half profit - more than double the amount reported a year ago - on the back of strong growth in its infant formula business and higher liquid milk sales in core markets. The company also inked an alliance with global dairy giant Fonterra to produce new products and expand into new markets.

THURSDAY:

2.5 years - The last time Nine Entertainment grew its advertising revenue. The broadcaster said Nine's TV ad revenue jumped 10 per cent to $636 million in the six months to December, as it took a larger share of overall free-to-air market revenue, which rose 1.4 per cent.

FRIDAY:

37.6% - The lift in Woolworths' first-half profit to $969 million after comparable food sales at its Australian supermarkets rose 4.9 per cent. The retail giant increased its interim dividend more than 25 per cent to a fully franked 43 cents after pre-tax earnings rose 9.9 per cent.