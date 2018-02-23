Lever backed to handle AFL trade scrutiny

Jake Melksham has backed Jake Lever to cope with the intense focus that's coming this season, saying he's an old head on young shoulders.

High-profile Melbourne recruit Jake Lever will play against North Melbourne in Saturday's match.

Few AFL players will be under as much scrutiny this year as Lever after his controversial trade from Adelaide to Melbourne.

The Crows made it clear they were not happy when Lever went ahead with the move, saying it was for personal reasons.

Melbourne signed him on a bumper four-year deal and gave up two first-round picks, including a future selection, for the key defender.

The 21-year-old will play his first game for the Demons in Saturday's pre-season match against North Melbourne in Hobart.

Melksham, who joined Melbourne from Essendon a year ago, said Lever is ready for the inevitable scrutiny.

"He's a pretty mature and level-headed guy," Melksham said.

"He'll certainly be excited that he's playing his first game for Melbourne.

"Maybe come round one, there might be a few more nerves - that's expected and normal."

Melksham added that Lever was fitting in well alongside fellow tall defenders Sam Frost and Oscar McDonald.

"He's trained well all pre-season, he's really strong down back for us," Meklsham said.

"Jake's a pretty mature head and he'll certainly help those other young boys down there, in Oscar and Sam, and then you've got guys like Jordan (Lewis) and Bernie (Vince) who steady the ship along with Hibbo (Michael Hibberd), so they're all gelling really well."

Melbourne have picked a strong squad for Hobart, with co-captain Jack Viney (foot) and Dom Tyson (calf) two notable absentees.

Melksham is hopeful Viney and Tyson will be ready for their second pre-season game, against St Kilda on March 8 at Casey Fields.

"Jack trained for the first time the other day for most of the pre-season and he got through really well," he said.

"Dom is still recovering from his calf and we expect he's still a week or so away."