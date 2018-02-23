Lynn avoids surgery on T20 shoulder injury

Chris Lynn remains hopeful of playing in April's Indian Premier League (IPL) after learning his latest injury won't need surgery.

Star batsman Chris Lynn won't require surgery on his freshly injured right shoulder.

The powerful batsman's injury run continued on Wednesday night when he dislocated his shoulder while diving in the field during Australia's T20 tri-series final victory over New Zealand.

But scans after his return to Brisbane late on Thursday showed that, despite the existence of cartilage and ligament damage, surgery was not on the cards.

"After consultation with a specialist, at this stage, we have confirmed that Chris does not need to undergo stabilisation surgery on his shoulder," Cricket Australia sports medicine manager Alex Kountouris said.

"He will now undergo extensive rehabilitation to give us a better idea of how his shoulder will cope with return to normal function, with a view to being available to play in the IPL and the short-form series in the UK in June.

"We will have a better understanding of how possible this will be in a few weeks, once we know how he is responding to the rehabilitation."

Lynn attracted a $1.86 million bid from the Kolkata Knight Riders to play in the IPL. It is understood he will only be paid the full amount if he plays a game.

Having already been forced to miss the Pakistan Super League, Lynn will forfeit the pay day if he withdraws from the IPL and only receive half the fee if he joins the team in India but doesn't play.

Wednesday's injury follows a string of injuries to his left shoulder and a calf complaint that had marred his one-day international return earlier this season.