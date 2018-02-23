Godwin primed for Comm Games gymnastics

Their relationship got off to a rocky start but working with national coach Mihai Brestyan has left top gymnastics prospect Georgia Godwin primed for a tilt at the Commonwealth Games.

Georgia Godwin will press her Commonwealth Games credentials at the Gymnastics World Cup.

Godwin will be among the leading Australians in action when the finals of the Gymnastics World Cup get underway in Melbourne on Saturday.

The event provides one last opportunity to impress ahead of Australia's men's and women's squads being named on Wednesday for the Commonwealth Games.

Expectations are high for the Australian contingent this year.

Recently appointed Gymnastics Australia chief Kitty Chiller was Australia's chef de mission at the Rio Olympics, where Australia failed to qualify a women's gymnastics team.

GA also secured a highly credentialed national women's coach in Brestyan, who oversaw the rise of US superstar and three-time Olympic gold medallist Aly Raisman.

Brestyan is known for his tough training regimes, and 20-year-old Godwin admits she initially clashed with the Romanian-born coach.

"I'm a bit of a different gymnast to what Mihai is used to, I think, so we started off a bit rocky," Godwin told AAP.

"If I don't agree with something, I'll ask why.

"But over the last few camps and competitions we've gotten to understand how we both work. I understand how he works and what he wants me to do, and he understands how I train.

"His idea is that if you do the numbers and if you do the training, then in competition you'll be 100 per cent fine. Just rely on training. He works for me so we work together well."

Godwin's 13th-placed finish in the all-round competition at last year's world championships was the second-highest among Commonwealth athletes behind Canadian Ellie Black.

The Gold Coast native has since focused on polishing her routines in the hopes of earning selection at her first Commonwealth Games.

Vault specialist Chris Remkes will lead the charge for Australia's men at the World Cup and has already been spoken of as a Commonwealth Games medal prospect.

"I guess it puts a bit of pressure on," the South Australian said.

"But as long as training keeps going well, hopefully things just go to plan. Anything can happen on the day so I've just got to treat it like training and keep my mind focused."