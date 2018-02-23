Greg Inglis in line for early NRL return

St George Illawarra are bracing for South Sydney superstar Greg Inglis to make a surprise return in Saturday's Charity Shield in Mudgee.

Inglis was expected to be touch-and-go for the Rabbitohs' NRL season opener against the Warriors in a fortnight however could be a late inclusion for his side's final trial against the Dragons.

The Souths skipper was not named in the Rabbitohs squad earlier in the week but trained with the side in Mudgee on Friday, fuelling suggestions he will be back sooner than expected.

Coach Anthony Seibold was keeping his cards close to his chest on Friday, suggesting the decision would come down to whether the Queensland and Australian superstar wanted to play.

"Greg's physically fit, he's trained the last few weeks without any restrictions," Seibold said.

"But when Greg comes and tells us he's ready to play, that's when we'll play him."

However Dragons coach Paul McGregor was in little doubt the Souths ace would see some game time.

"I think he'll get a little bit of time, I'm not sure how long Greggy will play - he hasn't played for 12 months now," McGregor said.

"They're probably thinking it would be nice for him to have time out in the middle.

"But he's one of the best players in the world, the amount of time he spends out there will probably be limited first week."

Inglis played just 57 minutes last year after tearing his ACL in round one against the Wests Tigers.

He is expected to make the transition from fullback to centre this year with Alex Johnston to wear the No.1.

Seibold revealed winger Richard Kennar and prop Mark Nicholls could nail down spots in his 17 for round one with good performances against the Dragons.

Back-rower Angus Crichton is also expected to take part in the side's final trial after undergoing surgery to have his thumb amputated in the off-season.