Tahs want to put pride back in jersey

Starting faster and defending better are key goals for the NSW Waratahs as they enter the new Super Rugby season determined to put pride back in their jersey and home record.

The Tahs start their campaign on Saturday at home to South Africa's Stormers, who won their opening game against the Jaguares last week.

The new-look squad and coach Daryl Gibson will be under plenty of scrutiny with NSW failing to make the finals for the past two years.

Too often last year they were in chase mode after conceding a rush of early points.

"We spoke all pre-season about working hard and working for each other and restoring the pride in the NSW jersey that maybe lacked a little bit in the last couple of seasons," five-eighth Bernard Foley said.

"We don't expect everything to gel straight away, we don't expect the perfect 80-minute game but if we can show the right intent throughout the whole game then we should be in good stead.

"Last year probably our starts let us down and defensively, so that's been a focus for us.

"We want to start with some great intensity and then try and maintain that throughout the whole game."

NSW are intent on turning around their home ground issues after winning just two of seven games last year and going 4-4 the previous season.

"When we've had good seasons here, we've made this a real hostile ground for oppositions and I think that's what we have to go back to, we have to try and make this a formidable ground for us," Foley said.

While anticipating physical setpiece play and and rush defence from the Stormers and a speedy back three, Foley was impressed by their 19-year-old rookie five-eighth Damian Willemse.

"He's been really good, he's not afraid to chance his hand and run from deep and he's got a really good strong skill set,"" Foley said.

"They defend up in your face, they try and defend the width of the field and make you try and do something different, so we've spoken about different tactics."

A smart kicking game is sure to be one option for a Tahs team featuring four debutants in Wallabies Rob Simmons and Curtis Rona, former Brumbies lock Tom Staniforth and ex-Rebels centre Lalakai Foketi.

Saturday will mark the first time Foley has played a Tahs season opener for three years.