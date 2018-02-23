Old hand Lucas returns as McGrath CEO

Embattled property group McGrath Limited has announced that former chief operating officer Geoff Lucas will return as its new chief executive.

Mr Lucas was COO of McGrath for eight years from 2008 to 2016, and left the company shortly after the company listed on the ASX in 2016.

The appointment follows the formation of a new board earlier this week, when Peter Lewis - the former CFO of Kerry Stokes's media group, and lawyer Andrew Robinson joined founder John McGrath on the board.

Mr Lewis took up the chairman's role from Mr McGrath, who had held the role briefly and remains an executive director.

McGrath is coming out of a tumultuous period marked by profit warnings, boardroom and staff exits and, most recently, media reports alleging Mr McGrath had accumulated a $16 million gambling debt.

Mr McGrath had rejected the allegations and issued a statement last week saying his gambling account was within his means.

Mr Lucas last served as the chief operating officer of Sonoma Bakery Group, and returns to a business of which he holds a close understanding.

"Geoff has an intimate knowledge of property and the McGrath business, as well as a strong rapport with our agents, franchise partners and many industry participants," Mr McGrath said in a statement.

"He also has a track record of helping us build our earnings when he was Chief Operating Officer."

The news seemed to be well-received by the market, with shares in the company up 8.3 per cent to 46 cents, by 1540 AEDT.