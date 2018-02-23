Pyeongchang (South Korea) (AFP) - The showdown for the women's figure skating title reaches its climax at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Friday while the top teams in men's ice hockey battle for a place in the final.

Olympics: Five things to watch on day 14

Here are the highlights of day 14:

Figure skating

Russian rivals Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take their battle for Olympic gold to a final showdown.

The two teenagers representing the Olympic Athletes of Russia (OAS) are friends and training partners and go onto the ice a slender 1.13 points apart following Thursday's short programme. The 15-year-old Zagitova holds the narrow advantage.

Ice hockey

The unbeaten Czechs play the OAS in the first men's ice hockey final of the day. The Russians are hoping to go all the way to Sunday's final showdown for the first time since 1992 when they won the gold. The Canadians, seeking their fourth title in five Olympic Games, are pitted against Germany and are big favourites for a place in Sunday's showpiece final.

Biathlon

Martin Fourcade became France's most decorated Olympian at the Pyeongchang Games and will be hoping to extend his record to six gold medals, four at the current Games, with victory for France in the men's relay. However, the Norwegians are always a threat in biathlon and it will be no different in this 4x7.5km event.

Freestyle skiing

Sochi gold medallist Marielle Thompson is among the starters hoping to give Canada its third consecutive Olympic title in women's ski cross. The spectacular extreme sport triggered alarm on Wednesday with the number of injuries and wipeouts during the men's event. Canadian Christopher Del Bosco suffered a broken pelvis and fractured ribs while Frenchman Terence Tchiknavorian broke a leg.

Curling

South Korea's so-called "garlic girls" take on Japan in the women's curling semi-finals. Ranked eighth in the world before the Olympics, the Koreans, known by their nicknames Pancake, Yogurt, Steak, Cookie and Sunny, have built up a cult following in South Korea with their giant-killing exploits on ice. Sweden play Britain in the other semi final.