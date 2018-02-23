Doubles team headlines Aus badminton squad

Women's doubles pairing Gronya Somerville and Setyana Mapasa headline the 10-strong badminton team which will represent Australia at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Somerville and Mapasa are ranked No.2 in the Commonwealth, having recently won the Oceania championship and qualified for the final eight at the China Open Super Series.

Mapasa won a silver medal at the 2013 world junior championships representing Indonesia before gaining Australian citizenship the following year.

She will also contest the mixed doubles at the April 4-15 Gold Coast Games with Sawan Serasinghe.

Serasinghe and Somerville are among the eight members of the team with previous Commonwealth Games experience.

The only singles representatives will be Chen and Games debutant Anthony Jo.

Australian badminton team: Sawan Serasinghe (men's doubles and mixed doubles), Matthew Chau (men's doubles), Ross Smith (men's doubles), Robin Middleton (men's doubles), Anthony Jo (men's singles), Gronya Somerville (women's doubles), Setyana Mapasa (women's doubles, mixed doubles), Renuga Veeran (women's doubles), Leanne Choo (women's doubles), Wendy Chen (women's singles).