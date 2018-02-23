Pilot warned before fatal Tas crash:report

A witness to a fatal light plane crash at a remote Tasmanian airstrip tried to stop the pilot landing, an Australian Transport Safety Bureau report has found.

A female passenger in the single-engine Cessna 182 died on January 20 after the aircraft overshot a private runway on a property in Tomahawk.

The report found one of the two people who saw the plane approach drove onto the runway and flashed his lights because he was worried as the plane came in from a westerly direction with an estimated tailwind of 15 knots.

"The pilot thought the driver was indicating where to land and continued the approach," the report says.

After landing, the aircraft bounced several times along the airstrip before colliding with a tree branch past the runway's end and rolling.

The pilot was seriously injured.

A final report is expected early next year.