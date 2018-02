Expectations are growing that Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce will quit the Nationals leadership on Friday.

Barnaby Joyce is about to hold a press conference in his new home town of Armidale.

Mr Joyce is due to hold a media conference in Armidale at 2pm AEDT, but his office would not confirm speculation of his resignation.

The Nationals leader, whose new partner is having a baby in April, is facing an investigation by the party's executive into an allegation of sexual harassment against a West Australian woman.