Sloane to thrive in AFL uncertainty: Gibbs

Adelaide's prized recruit Bryce Gibbs has backed his his new teammate Rory Sloane to thrive as he weighs up his AFL future.

Bryce Gibbs has backed his Adelaide teammate Rory Sloane amid doubts about his long-term AFL future.

Adelaide vice-captain Sloane becomes a free agent at season's end and clubs in his native Victoria are understood to be pitching big offers to the star midfielder.

Gibbs himself went through a similar scenario last year when departing Carlton to join the Crows.

"He (Sloane) has some decisions to make this year, and I went through it," Gibbs told SEN radio in Melbourne on Friday.

"I won't tell him too much. He is the ultimate professional from what I have seen so far.

"The way he goes about his training, his leadership is second to none.

"I don't think it's going to affect his footy or training or anything like that.

"I think he will take it all in his stride. The sort of person he is, he will be fine with it."

Sloane has said he was in no rush to decide his future beyond this season.

Adelaide coach Don Pyke this week rejected suggestions the Crows could offer Sloane the captaincy in a bid to keep him at the club.

"If you ask me what is going to happen with Rory -- required player? Tick," Pyke said.

"Valued player? Tick. Fantastic at our footy club? Tick. Want him to stay? Tick. That is what we're working towards.

"But I'm not sure what more I can put on the table, the rest is really just speculation."