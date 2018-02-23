Tony Abbott versus Cabinet

TONY ABBOTT EXCHANGES FIRE WITH COLLEAGUES

On elections:

"You'd think a government that's lost the past 27 Newspolls might be curious about how it could lift its game. But no, ministers have gone out of their way to attack a colleague who knows more about winning elections than anyone in the parliament." - Tony Abbott's Friday opinion piece in The Australian.

"But for my efforts in 2010 and 2013 (Malcolm) Turnbull wouldn't be in office, so I think they should listen with a degree of respect." - Abbott on 2GB on Friday.

"We were part of that team that made that happen and we all made our contributions" - Treasurer Scott Morrison on the 2013 election win.

On migration:

"Scott's problem is he's been captured by his department." - Abbott on the treasurer's pro-migration stance.

"I don't recall at any time there was any discussion that that should be lowered at that time and I do recall housing affordability being a significant issue at that time." - Morrison in reply.

"The suggestion that immigrants play a role in pushing up house prices is a palpably absurd statement to make." - Trade Minister Steve Ciobo.

"Tony Abbott is wrong. To criticise the experts and say that somebody who is not an expert knows better is not the right approach." - Acting Prime Minister Mathias Cormann.