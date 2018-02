Another Nationals MP now says he can't back Barnaby Joyce to remain as leader and "all bets are off".

But Calare MP Andrew Gee says no challenger has yet contacted him to say what they'd offer his NSW electorate.

"Until I have clarification regarding some of the issues about Barnaby, I won't be able to back him but I'm also not in a position to back any challenger," Mr Gee said in a statement on Friday.