Shaver Shop's profit lifts on record sales

Grooming and beauty products specialist Shaver Shop lifted first-half profit 9.2 per cent to $6.9 million on the back of record sales and an expanded store network.

Revenue for the six months to December 31 rose 19 per cent to $93.4 million after sales increased despite a challenging retail environment.

Earnings also grew to $11.2 million, from $10 million in the previous corresponding period.

Shaver Shop said sales were driven by a record 5.5 per cent lift in same-store business and online sales, which rose 66.6 per cent in the six months thanks to website investments and increased exposure to social media.

The company on Friday said it had opened seven new stores and had bought back four franchises extending its network to 106 stores and nine franchise stores in the half year.

Shaver Shop said it had received a tax benefit from the buyback of the franchise stores which would continue for the next four years.

Chief executive Cameron Fox said the company's record sales and earnings result were "pleasing".

"We did this despite experiencing both sales and margin softness in December, our most important month of the year," Mr Fox said.

He expects the challenging market conditions experienced in December to continue into the start of the second half of the financial year.

"Sales and margins remained subdued in January but have been recovering through February with like for like sales on target through the middle of the month," he said.

RECORD H1 SALES BOOST SHAVER SHOP

* Profit up 9.2pct to $6.9m

* Revenue up 19pct to $93.4m

* Interim dividend up 0.2 cent to 1.8 cents, fully franked