Roosters under pressure to win premiership

Try as they might, the Sydney Roosters can't escape the hype.

If they don't win an NRL premiership in the next two years, it will widely be considered a failure.

Whether that's fair or not, it's the fact of the matter with the acquisition of Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco expected to instantly catapult them into premiership calculations.

You can't add one of the finest playmakers of his generation and the incumbent NSW fullback to your side without there being an expectation of success.

Already punters have jumped on the Roosters bandwagon and they will enter the season as red-hot premiership favourites.

Good judges such as Andrew and Matthew Johns have warned against expecting too much too early from Trent Robinson's new-look side.

But co-captain Boyd Cordner accepts that the pressure of expectation is something they'll have to deal with.

"That's all just outside noise at the moment. We can't control that," Cordner says when asked if it will be a failure should the next two seasons not yield a premiership.

"The only thing we can control is the way we turn up each week and play footy.

"That's going to be there and keep happening but we try not to read into all that sort of stuff, focus solely on us and what we can control."

After last year finishing second and falling one game short of the grand final, Roosters chairman Nick Politis has shuffled the deck chairs in the club's pursuit of a 14th title.

Mitchell Pearce was controversially forced out by Cronk's arrival, joining fellow ex-Roosters Connor Watson and Aidan Guerra at Newcastle.

Perhaps the biggest loss is goal-kicking ace and fullback Michael Gordon with Sio Siua Taukeiaho and Latrell Mitchell expected to take on kicking duties.

While Robinson's 17 looks settled, expect to get a glimpse of some of the Roosters' rising stars this year with hooker-utility Victor Radley pushing for a permanent spot and Lachlan Lam, the son of former Roosters half Adrian, expected to be blooded at some point.

Cronk's record speaks for itself - two Dally M wins, a Clive Churchill Medal, two premierships, a Golden Boot, 38 Test caps for Australia, 22 Origins for Queensland and 323 first-grade games.

But more importantly than his on-field acumen is the effect he will have off the field.

"He's a fulltime professional. He's just been Cooper Cronk," Cordner said.

"He's been awesome, not only for us older boys in the team, but for the young boys as well.

"Just the way he carries himself and the way he lives his football, his standards. Everyone watches what he's doing and it just drives all the boys to be better."

Just as Sonny Bill Williams drove cultural change at Bondi Junction, which was credited as a decisive factor in their 2013 premiership, Cronk too is setting new standards.

Known for being ultra-meticulous in his preparation, Cordner says Cronk's fingerprints can already been seen on the side.

"It's Cooper Cronk so when he's doing that, everyone else jumps on board and he lifts standards up," Cordner said.

ROOSTERS

Finishes over the past three seasons: 2017 - preliminary finals, 2016 - 15th, 2015 - preliminary finals.

Coach: Trent Robinson

Captains: Jake Friend and Boyd Cordner

Gains: Cooper Cronk (Storm), James Tedesco (Wests Tigers), Reece Robinson (rugby union)

Losses: Kane Evans (Eels), Michael Gordon (Titans), Aidan Guerra (Knights), Mitchell Pearce (Knights), Connor Watson (Knights)

Best team: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend, 10. Dylan Napa, 11. Boyd Cordner, 12. Isaac Liu, 13. Sio Siua Taukeiaho. Bench: 14. Ryan Matterson, 15. Mitchell Aubusson, 16. Zane Tetevano, 17. Lindsay Collins

Predicted finish: 2nd

Betting: $5