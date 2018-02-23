Labor call for Joyce findings to be public

Labor says the findings of a Nationals investigation into a sexual harassment complaint against Barnaby Joyce should be made public.

The Nationals confirmed late on Thursday its executive had received a formal sexual harassment complaint against the deputy prime minister.

"The National Party should assure Australians that they will be properly investigated and the findings properly made public so that all Australians can have confidence the National party has investigated properly," deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek told Sky News on Friday.