Fesus cold-case murder: a snapshot

AAP /

THE ACCUSED

Steve Fesus has been sentenced to 22 years' jail for killing his wife in 1997 (file).

* Steven Frank Fesus, 46, a club bouncer

THE VICTIM

* His 18-year-old wife and mother of two Jodie Fesus

THE CHARGE AND WHAT HAPPENED

* Murder

* Jodie Fesus was reported missing from their Shellharbour, NSW, home in August 1997, three months after their wedding

* Her remains were discovered five weeks later in a shallow grave at a popular camping site at Seven Mile Beach, Gerroa, after police received information from an anonymous phone caller

ARREST

* Fesus was arrested at a hotel in The Rocks in Sydney in July 2013 and charged with murder, after making admissions to undercover police

COURT CASES

* An inquest in 2005 failed to find anyone responsible for Ms Fesus's murder

* On December 22, 2015, after three weeks of deliberations, a NSW Supreme Court jury was discharged after being unable to reach a verdict

* Fesus's second trial started on October 4, 2016 but was aborted a week later for Fesus to undergo heart surgery.

* His third trial started on August 7, 2017 with the jury reaching its guilty verdict in less than a day in October.

TRIAL

* The prosecution said Fesus strangled his wife after months of squabbling and arguments that sometimes turned violent, and then buried her body

* Soon after she went missing he applied for child maintenance support and a pension, initially ticking the "no" box when asked in an application form if his wife was still alive

* To resolve this social security problem he partially uncovered his wife's body before police received the anonymous tip from a man saying he had found human remains at the beach

* The defence said a public servant, not Fesus, made the so-called damning error on the pension application form as it was similar to that person's markings on other documents

* Fesus's defence said he had not gone to the beach to uncover his wife's body - an "incredibly risky, foolhardy idea"

SENTENCE

* Sentencing Fesus on Friday to 22 years' jail, with a non-parole period of 16-and-a-half years, Justice Peter Johnson said: "The murder was callous and selfish and deprived Jodie of her adult life and her children of their mother."

