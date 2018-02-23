Focus won't shift from Joyce any time soon

Barnaby Joyce realised it was over when he read there were sexual harassment allegations against him.

Barnaby Joyce's affair will remain in the headlines despite quitting as Nationals leader.

Almost everyone else in Canberra realised it was over two weeks ago.

But while the immediate tension at the heart of the government has been released with the Nationals leader's resignation, there is still life in Joyce's scandal.

That's because at least three guaranteed events will bring the former deputy prime minister's conduct and new relationship back into sharp focus.

The first is Senate estimates hearings next week, where all of Joyce's expenses, his trips with media adviser Vikki Campion, staff appointments and his work as a minister will be heavily scrutinised.

So far the Nationals leader has got away on technicalities.

Technically, Campion was not his partner when she moved to Senator Matt Canavan's office, so, they didn't breach the ministerial code of conduct.

Though they had been an item before the move, it is unclear whether they were still together, so he has skated through.

And while Joyce says he didn't ask to be given a rent-free Armidale townhouse for six months, his rich businessman mate Greg Maguire gave him one anyway.

A minister asking for a gift is banned - but Joyce says he technically wasn't a minister at the time because he was a candidate fighting a by-election

And while Maguire's business has benefited from Joyce's decision to move the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority out to Armidale, with staff put up in his hotel, Joyce says he doesn't control how the authority spends its money.

Every technicality Joyce has relied on will be probed in forensic detail.

The second guaranteed event is the birth of Joyce and Campion's child, due in April.

"The one thing that has deeply annoyed me is that there is somehow an inference that this child is somehow less worthy than other children, and it's almost spoken about in the third person," he told Fairfax during the week.

"I don't want our child to grow up as some sort of public display. I have to stop it from the start.

"It's a fact we are having a child, it's a fact it's a boy, it's not more or less loved than any of my other children."

The mid-April birth will be news, there's no getting around it.

The third event will be the outcome of the Nationals investigation into sexual harassment allegations from 2011.

Joyce has denied the allegations and wants them referred to police.

But he admitted reading the claims on Friday was the first time he realised it was time to go.

The Nationals federal executive is investigating and the result - whichever way it goes - will be another headline.

Further to those three guarantees is any potential interview with Joyce's estranged wife Natalie.

She has kept her silence - apart from a statement on the day the story broke - but some media outlets are reportedly courting her.

"Natalie Joyce tells all" will guarantee headlines, if she decides to do it.

Malcolm Turnbull has been trying to push through new laws and business tax cuts while facing questions every day about Joyce.

Perhaps the best summing up of Joyce's effect on the government comes from Joyce himself in December, when NSW deputy premier John Barilaro called on Turnbull to quit.

"The worst possible insult in politics is you've done something unhelpful, worse than drowning a dog, worse than murder," Joyce said at the time about Barilaro's comments.

"This is definitely in the category of very unhelpful."

Now Joyce is on the back bench, after 16 days of scandal and revelations, he might reflect on those words.

How helpful was it to the government's cause to fight on for more than two weeks?

Even worse - how helpful was it to his own cause?

It only opened up his public conduct to more scrutiny, more headlines, more front pages.

It was over for Joyce a long time ago, but all he did was ensure more pain for himself, his family and the government.