CBA denies AUSTRAC class action liability

Commonwealth Bank has denied liability in a shareholder class action alleging it breached continuous disclosure obligations with its handling of AUSTRAC's investigations into its compliance with money-laundering and terrorism-funding laws.

Commonwealth Bank has denied liability in a shareholder class action over its AUSTRAC case.

Australia's largest bank on Friday partially admitted to 11 of the 100 additional allegations in the amended statement of claim filed by AUSTRAC in December, but denied misleading shareholders by not revealing the regulator's concerns when it was first alerted to them in 2015.

"We consider that we have complied with our continuous disclosure obligations at all times," CBA said in a statement.

"There was no price sensitive information about the matters raised in the AUSTRAC proceeding that required disclosure."

Law firm Maurice Blackburn filed the class action in the Federal Court in Victoria in October, naming chairman Catherine Livingstone and outgoing chief executive Ian Narev in its statement of claim.

Maurice Blackburn said CBA publicly confessed that its board was aware of the breaches in the second half of 2015, but the bank said nothing to the Australian share market until August 2017.

Commonwealth Bank shares were 98 cents, or 1.3 per cent, higher at $75.63 at 1448 AEDT, still lower than before AUSTRAC's allegations were made public.

CBA on Friday also denied 89 of the additional 100 allegations AUSTRAC filed in December, but partially admitted to the remainder involving late, missing or incomplete reports about potentially suspicious transactions.

The lender this month reported a 1.9 per cent fall in first-half profit after setting aside $375 million for potential penalties in its Federal Court tussle with AUSTRAC.