Stability has Eels primed for NRL finals push

Since taking the clipboard in November 2014, Brad Arthur has begun every summer in the same painstaking fashion: Learning names and starting the whole darn thing from scratch.

But this pre-season was different.

"We were coming into our fifth pre-season and for the first time, we've had a turnover of a couple of players instead of 14 or 15 like every other year," Arthur tells AAP.

A quick look at Parramatta's recruitment class for 2018 shows just three players with NRL experience in prodigal son Jarryd Hayne, Kane Evans and Tony Williams.

And while the Hayne Plane returns with more luggage than any international terminal, this year's Eels are easily the most settled in the Arthur era.

The coach is quick to point out that it's not limited to his on-field roster, either.

This time last year Arthur was yet to be on a first-name basis with chairman Max Donnelly or chief executive Bernie Gurr, who were tasked with recovering from the salary cap disaster.

"It's nice to get that stability in the playing squad, and we've got that in the staff as well and the front office. It's a big difference," Arthur says.

"When you've got the same players and staff who know your frameworks of how you want to play, then the base levels are a lot higher and it allows you to do different things."

Things such as Parramatta's straight-sets exit from the finals last year, a brave yet disappointing showing that ended the longest active finals drought in the league.

The Eels almost upset eventual premiers Melbourne in week one before losing to North Queensland in a performance that didn't take long for Arthur to dissect with a scalpel.

"The occasion got the better of us," he recalls.

"So we've done a bit of work through our pre-season on that. We've had a real good discussion. We've looked at it with the players and we definitely see that as the next part of our game.

"We need to make sure that when things are out of our control, we're staying in control and trying to regain that control."

Part of that will come from Hayne, who Arthur claims will only be asked to perform a co-star role in his second coming instead of the all-star he was in his first incarnation.

However Arthur rates Evans' addition as just as important as the code-hopper, arming the Eels with a weapon other teams will fear charging out of the middle of a smallish forward pack.

It's all been part of a summer that, in a different kind of way, has been foreign to Arthur.

For the first time since the club's fairytale run to the grand final in 2009 - which involved Hayne - the Eels are starting off a higher base and expecting a higher finish.

"If you rotate coaches every two years, and the new coach has got a different philosophy or expectation of his players in what he needs, how he coaches and what style of play he wants to coach, you can never get on top of it," Arthur says.

"You're chopping and changing all the time and you'll never get on top of it."

EELS

Ladder finishes over the past three seasons: 2017 - semi-finals, 2016 - 14th, 2015 - 12th

Coach: Brad Arthur

Captains: Tim Mannah and Beau Scott

Gains: Kane Evans (Roosters), Jarryd Hayne (Titans), Tony Williams (Sharks)

Losses: Isaac De Gois, Frank Pritchard, Jeff Robson (retired), Bureta Faraimo (Hull FC), Jamal Fogarty, James Hasson (released), Semi Radradra (rugby union), Kelepi Tanginoa (Sea Eagles)

Best team: 1. Clint Gutherson, 2 Bevan French, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Jarryd Hayne, 5. Kirisome Auva'a, 6. Corey Norman, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Tim Mannah, 9. Cameron King, 10. Daniel Alvaro, 11. Tepai Moeroa, 12. Manu Ma'u, 13. Nathan Brown. Bench: 14. Will Smith, 15. Kane Evans, 16. Beau Scott, 17. Kenny Edwards

Predicted finish: 3rd

Betting: $13

