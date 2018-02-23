News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman charged over Sydney lawyer's murder (clone 39583869)
Woman charged over Bankstown shooting of lawyer Ho Ledinh

Japan's Sharp drops suit against Hisense over TV sale in North America: Nikkei

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp <6753.T> would drop legal action blocking China's Hisense Group from selling television in North America, Nikkei reported on Friday.

As of Thursday, Sharp had withdrawn a Federal lawsuit and an action filed with a U.S. trade body, the Nikkei Asian Review said.

Sharp, which had reduced its overseas TV business, had said it would re-enter the U.S. market with a high-end television brand.

In September, the U.S. International Trade Commission had agreed to probe certain Wi-Fi enabled devices and their parts after Sharp accused China's Hisense Group Co Ltd of infringing its patents.




(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Back To Top