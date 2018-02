(Reuters) - Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was indicted on a felony invasion of privacy charge, a St. Louis prosecutor said in a statement on Thursday.

The indictment stems from a probe into an extramarital affair and an allegation of blackmail involving the Republican governor. Kimberly Gardner, city of St. Louis circuit attorney, cited an incident that took place on March 21, 2015, in St. Louis.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago, editing by G Crosse)