Mayne Pharma has slipped to a net loss of $173 million, driven by asset impairments, restructuring expenses and restatement of deferred tax assets and liabilities following a reduction in the US corporate tax rate.

The pharmaceuticals maker's results, for the six months to December 31, compares to its previous first half's $71.3 million profit.

Revenue also has fallen, by 17.5 per cent to $243.3 million and the company again has not declare an interim dividend.