News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
What's wrong with this picture? Snake catcher's warning to homeowners
What's wrong with this picture? Snake catcher's warning to homeowners

Wawrinka suffers another injury setback

AFP /

Stan Wawrinka's troubled comeback from a six-month injury layoff suffered another setback Thursday when he was forced to quit his second-round match in Marseille against world No.193 Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

Closing Bell Ringer, December 6, 2017
0:58

Closing Bell Ringer, December 6, 2017

Capello 'very happy' after Russia qualify for the World Cup
Vale CEO: We have evolved our corporate governance a lot
4:38

Vale CEO: We have evolved our corporate governance a lot
Try this Lobster Gnocchi dish by Chef Fabio Viviani
5:58

Try this Lobster Gnocchi dish by Chef Fabio Viviani
Lightning Round with Fabio
2:15

Lightning Round with Fabio
Have a Streaming Date for Valentine's Day
1:16

Have a Streaming Date for Valentine's Day
0612_1800_wa_fabio
1:27

Hit run victim recovering from leg surgery
Couple Demonstrate the Ultimate Strength Workout
1:12

Couple Demonstrate the Ultimate Strength Workout
Ben Shapiro: The era of political correctness is over
19:44

Ben Shapiro: The era of political correctness is over
Trump meets local officials, vows action on school safety
16:15

Trump meets local officials, vows action on school safety
0223_sun_bobsleigh
2:28

Aussie bobsleigh team given the go ahead by doctors
Marco Rubio, students clash at town hall
8:02

Marco Rubio, students clash at town hall
 

The 32-year-old, a winner of three grand slam titles, was 6-4 1-1 down to the qualifier when he retired.

Swiss star Wawrinka, now down at No.13 in the rankings, missed the last six months of the 2017 season after undergoing knee surgery.

He has endured a traumatic start to 2018, losing in the second round of the Australian Open to unheralded Tennys Sandgren of the United States.

After making the semi-finals in Sofia, he then slumped to an embarrassing defeat to Dutch world No.259 Tallon Griekspoor in Rotterdam last week.

Back To Top
feedback