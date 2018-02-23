Southern Cross profit drops on NSW TV sale

Southern Cross Austereo's half-year net profit has dropped 21.2 per cent to $38.2 million, following the recent divestment of its northern NSW TV business.

The company, which operates Triple M and Hit Network radio stations and has a regional television affiliation with the Nine network, says revenue for the six months to December 31 had also fallen, by 5.3 per cent to $333.3 million.

Earnings also dropped to $78.1 million, from $92.6 million a year ago.

Southern Cross sold its Northern NSW TV business to Bruce Gordon's WIN television network in May last year for $55 million.

At the time, Southern cross flagged the sale to impact net profit after tax by $6 million.

Excluding the divestment of the northern NSW TV business, Southern Cross said regional media assets had performed well, with revenues growing by 4.6 per cent.

Costs fell 20 per cent from a year ago to $7.7 million and the company expects expenses to reduce further following its recent refinancing.

Chief executive Grant Blackley said the company has worked hard in the past two years to improve its balance sheet.

"With the systematic divestment of non-core assets including the northern NSW TV licence and 45 transmission towers the company has successfully reduced debt and leverage to improve the company's financial health," Mr Blackley said on Friday.

The company said group revenues will be up around five per cent for January and February and costs for the full year would be flat on last year.

