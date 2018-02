Owner of The Athlete's Foot brand, Accent group, has lifted first-half profit 19.4 per cent to $25.3 million on the back of a boost in group sales.

Revenue for the six months to December 25 has risen 20.3 per cent to $362.5 million, and company-owned retail sales have grown 21 per cent to $295.1 million.

The company, which also owns Dr. Martens, Platypus and Merrell, has declared a fully franked interim dividend of three cents, unchanged from a year ago.