McGregor set to return to UFC competition

Lightweight champion Conor McGregor has confirmed plans to fight again in the UFC.

Conor McGregor will return to fight in the UFC after an absence of more than a year.

The Irishman has not stepped foot in the octagon for a mixed martial arts bout since November 2016, when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to claim the lightweight strap.

McGregor tried his hand at boxing, securing a highly lucrative showdown with the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather in August in Las Vegas, in which he was stopped in the 10th round.

But, despite a long period of inactivity, the 29-year-old has revealed on social media that he is working hard to secure a return fight.

McGregor even tried a late attempt to fight Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 next weekend after Max Holloway withdrew due to injury, only to be denied.

He wrote on Instagram: "I am fighting again. Period. I am the best at this.

"I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 to face Frankie Edgar when Max Holloway pulled out, but I was told there wasn't enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need.

"I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game. Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in.

"On top of the fighting. I am here. It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here. Yours sincerely, The Champ Champ."